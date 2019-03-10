SPOKANE, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks (3-1) will play host to the Los Angeles Rams (3-1) Thursday as Russell Wilson will battle Jared Goff on NFL's Thursday Night Football.

The Seahawks are coming off of a road clash with the Arizona Cardinals last week that saw them emerge victorious, by a score of 27-10. Wilson was on point with an effective passing performance: 22 for 28 passing for 240 yards and a touchdown. The ground game was paced by Chris Carson who ran for 104 yards on 22 carries. Will Dissly continued his stellar performance this season with 7 catches, one of which was good for a touchdown.

The defense played a great game as well, pressuring rookie quarterback Kyler Murray and forcing a turnover in which Jadeveon Clowney snatched a screen pass for an interception that he returned 27 yards for a touchdown.

The Rams are coming off of a 55-40 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team that seems rejuvenated behind Jameis Winston's improved play. Rams' quarterback Jared Goff played one of his less impressive games of the season throwing for 517 yards on 45 of 68 passing for 2 touchdowns and three interceptions. Running back Todd Gurley has been less than impressive this season and carried the ball 5 times for 16 yards in the loss.

Adding to the excitement of this already enticing battle, the Seahawks will be wearing their "Action Green" Uniforms.

Tonight's game will be pivotal in the Hawks' pursuit of the conference crown, as they look to separate themselves from the Rams and the undefeated 49ers. The Seahawks play some of their best football at home in Seattle's CenturyLink Field and should be able to keep pace with the Rams who are shook up after losing a game many predicted them to win last week.

