COLVILLE, Wash. – The Seattle Seahawks have nominated Colville High School football coach Randy Cornwell for the prestigious Don Shula Coach of the Year Award.

The NFL announced the nominees on Wednesday.

The nominees are recognized for the award named after Hall of Famer Don Shula for their character and integrity, dedication to the community, community to player health and safety and on-field success, according to the NFL.

All Don Shula Award nominees are invited to attend the 2019 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, and will be recognized in special ways throughout the week. Coaches will receive VIP access and accommodations at various events such as Pro Bowl practices, the Play Football High School Skills Showdown and Play Football Celebrity. They will also attend the Pro Bowl.

Each coach will also have an opportunity to invite a senior on their roster to participate in the Skills Showdown to represent their high school football community.

Two finalists will each receive $15,000 from the NFL Foundation, $10,000 of which will go to their high school's football program. They will also attend Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta as special guests of the NFL.

The Don Shula Award winner will be announced during the 2019 Pro Bowl, airing Sunday, Jan. 27 at noon on ESPN. The winner will also be recognized and walk the red carpet at NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 9 p.m. on KREM 2.

The award winner is selected by a panel of judges, including Shula, 2017 award winner Robert Garrett and Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker among others.

