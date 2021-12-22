Seahawks defenders Quandre Diggs and Bobby Wagner selected to Pro Bowl

The defensive duo has now combined for 10 Pro Bowl appearances.

SEATTLE — Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs and linebacker Bobby Wagner were named to the NFC Pro Bowl squad Wednesday night.

Diggs, who has now made two Pro Bowls in as many seasons, will start at strong safety for the NFC. He leads the Seahawks with five interceptions this season, which ties his career high set last season despite playing in two fewer games.

Diggs' 10 interceptions over the past two seasons tie him with Denver's Justin Simmons and Kansas City's Tyrann Mathieu for the most by a safety over that span.

Wagner, who leads the league with 158 tackles, has been selected to his eighth consecutive Pro Bowl. That ties him with Russell Wilson and Hall of Famer Cortez Kennedy for second-most in Seahawks history behind Hall of Famer Walter Jones, who made nine Pro Bowls.

Wagner is on pace to break his own franchise record of 167 tackles set in 2016.