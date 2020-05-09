Seahawks cut Shaquem Griffin, Paul Richardson

Griffin and Richardson were the most notable among Seattle’s cuts. Griffin is one of the feel-good stories in the NFL in recent seasons.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks released linebacker/defensive end Shaquem Griffin and terminated the contract of veteran wide receiver Paul Richardson among their cuts to reach the 53-man roster limit.

Griffin and Richardson were the most notable among Seattle’s cuts. Griffin is one of the feel-good stories in the NFL in recent seasons and became an inspiration for many due to his ability to play, despite having part of his left arm amputated as a child.

He was drafted by Seattle in 2018 after graduating University of Central Florida, joining his twin brother Shaquill and made the roster the past two seasons despite having lost his left hand as a child.

Richardson was only signed by Seattle last week and participated in only one full practice.