Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar placed on commissioner's exempt list

The NFL placed Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar on the commissioner's exempt list on Monday as he awaits a felony trial in Florida for armed robbery charges.

The incident happened in May. Dunbar attended a cookout with New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker when a fight broke out, and Baker pulled out a handgun, the warrant said. Baker, Dunbar and two other men began robbing people of thousands of dollars, watches and other valuables, witnesses told investigators. Dunbar has been charged with four felony counts of armed robbery.

The Seahawks acquired Dunbar in a trade from Washington's football team where he totaled four interceptions last season.

Dunbar is still allowed to go to the practice facilities, but can't practice or play.

Dunbar was slotted to start over Tre Flowers, who started for the Seahawks last season. Flowers, as of now, will be the started at that position again. Shaquill Griffin will be the other starting cornerback.