SPOKANE, Wash. — There are two men’s basketball players on ESPN’s list of the top available transfers that announced this week that Gonzaga is in their top choices.

Both guys are immediately eligible to play starting next season.

Here's who they are and the likeliness on whether they will be wearing a Zag uniform next season.





CHARLES MINLEND JR., SHOOTING GUARD

Minlend is a shooting guard who played for Gonzaga’s conference rival San Francisco the last couple of years.

Against the Zags last season in three contests, he averaged about 18 points and about five rebounds a game.

He’s a capable scorer, but would he accept a smaller role? He was a starter with the Dons who averaged nearly 30 minutes of playing time a game.

Gonzaga guard Joel Ayayi started the majority at shooting guard last season and he’s coming back. Right now, talented incoming freshman Dominick Harris and returner Martynas Arlauskas are behind Ayayi at shooting guard.

The backcourt is pretty crowded overall for the Zags, playing time could be an issue for Minlend

He has Gonzaga as one of his top seven schools. There’s no timetable on his decision.

MATT HAARMS, CENTER

Haarms played center at Purdue before putting his name in the list of transfers.

ESPN has him as the third best transfer available. Gonzaga made his final 10 schools list he's choosing from.

Haarms is a behemoth standing at seven foot, three inches tall. He’s great at rim protection, carving out space inside with his big body and can also stretch the floor a little, as he is an improving three-point shooter.

The issue is that the Zags are absolutely loaded with their big men inside.

Filip Petrusev, who started at center for Gonzaga last season, is most likely to return instead of going pro. His choice will probably be the determining factor if Haarms chooses the Zags.

Drew Timme is turning into a gem, then Oumar Ballo is eligible next season, Pavel Zakharov, incoming freshman Julian Strawther, then Watson and Kispert can both play power forward in a smaller lineup.

If it’s too crowded and he wouldn’t likely start, it's likely that pushes Haarms away.

