SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Ryan Bragdon is no longer the Central Valley High School head girls' basketball coach.

Central Valley School District spokesperson Marla Nunberg confirmed that Bragdon was no longer the coach on Friday. She said Felice Orrell, the school's girls' junior varsity head coach, will serve as interim varsity head coach.

Nunberg said she couldn't comment on why or how the change happened and was only able to confirm it happened last week.

"Ryan Bragdon will not be the Central Valley girls' basketball head coach thi year. We would like to thank Coach Bragdon for his commitment this past year and we wish him well in his future endeavors," Nunberg said in a statement.

She said Bragdon hadn't started the season yet and the district made a decision to go with Orrell instead of Bragdon.

