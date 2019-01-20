Russell Wilson is best known for his standout football career with the Seattle Seahawks. But he's not shy about his love for a different sport.

Baseball is a longtime passion for the quarterback. Wilson played minor league baseball for the Tri-City Dust Devils in Pasco, Washington before getting drafted into professional baseball for the Colorado Rockies.

Last year, Wilson was traded from the Rockies to the New York Yankees and will join them for Spring Training again this year, his agent told Sports Illustrated.

Wilson and his wife Ciara have joined the effort to bring Major League Baseball to Portland, Oregon. The full group of charter investors was just announced with the Seattle couple adding some star power to the group.

Here's the full list of financial backers of the MLB to Portland team, comprised mostly of Portland families:

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson

Recording artist and entrepreneur Ciara

Former MLB player Darwin Barney, father David P. Barney and brother David M. Barney

Retired business owner and philanthropist Samantha Richardson

Former CEO of Platt Electric Harvey Platt and wife Sandy

Opus Agency co-founder and restauranteur Grant Hammersley

Portland Gear founder and CEO Marcus Harvey

Kamp Grizzly founder Dan Portrait and wife Sheena

Avamere Group founder and CEO Rick Dillon

DWFritz Automation CEO Mike Fritz

Nike Inc. Vice President of Global Footwear Product Creation Mark Allen and wife Peg

Jevo founder and entrepreneur Tyler Williams

Real estate broker Kelsey Williams

