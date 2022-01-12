Rivalry high school basketball games held at Spokane Arena rescheduled due to COVID-19

The games are being rescheduled to the week of Feb. 7 and will still be held at the arena.

All the anticipated rivalry high school games that are held at the Spokane Veteran's Memorial Arena will be postponed due to COVID-19.

The big rivalry games at the Spokane Arena were also canceled last year due to COVID-19. They were missed by many due to the legacy the games hold. The games are a right of passage for students in districts all over Spokane County.

KREM 2 talked to students in the stands at the Ferris vs. University High School basketball game and while they were disappointed, they said they still look forward to the rescheduled match.

Ferris senior Abbie Scott said the rivalry games are quite the experience.

"It's super fun, super loud, cheers everywhere," Scott said. "I can't hear and my voice is dead by the end of the night."

Here are the rescheduled game times that will all still be held at the arena.

Groovy Shoes: Shadle vs. North Central, Feb. 10

Rubber Chicken: Ferris vs. Lewis & Clark, Feb. 7

Stinky Sneaker: U High vs. Central Valley, Feb. 8

Golden Throne: East Valley vs. West Valley, Feb. 9

Spokane Public Schools said the postponement will give them time to monitor and evaluate the current conditions and work with the schools to ensure a fun and safe experience for everyone.

Other schools in the area have also put a pause on sports due to the spike in cases.

Ken Van Sickle with the Greater Spokane League (GSL) said the Pullman School District has also paused all wrestling matches due to a shortage of testing supplies. All student athletes in the GSL must be tested three times a week.