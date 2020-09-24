Reports: Pac-12 football season to begin on Nov. 6

Multiple reports have stated that the presidents of the Pac-12 schools have voted to start the conference's football season on Nov. 6.

SAN FRANCISCO — Multiple reports have stated that the Pac-12 unanimously voted to begin its football season on November 6 after a multiple month delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

John Wilner of the Pac-12 Hotline first reported the news. ESPN Pac-12 writer Kyle Bonagura reported that the season will start on Nov. 6 and that all teams will play seven games, with the conference championship game happening on December 18. The seven game schedule means that there will be other games played on championship weekend outside of the championship tilt.

Yahoo's Pete Thamel has also reported that no fans will be allowed at any Pac-12 football games.

The presidents of the Pac-12 universities met on Thursday to decide when football could return this fall. The conference has not officially made an announcement, but one is expected soon.

According to Wilner, Pac-12 basketball teams will also allowed to begin play over Thanksgiving weekend.

Announcement will include basketball, which starts Thanksgiving weekend. I have not confirmed the fb start date https://t.co/YPEmoY5j0H — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) September 24, 2020

The conference has a scheduled media call at 5 p.m. on Thursday where more details may be released.