Reports: Arizona expected to hire Gonzaga basketball assistant Tommy Lloyd as next head coach

Lloyd has been an assistant coach under Gonzaga's Mark Few since before the 2001-2002 men's basketball season.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Tommy Lloyd is expected to leave his current position as Gonzaga men's basketball assistant coach for a job as the next head coach at Arizona.

Jon Rothstein with CBS Sports reported the news via Twitter on Wednesday, along with Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman. The Arizona Wildcats fired their head coach, Sean Miller, on Wednesday, April 7.

Lloyd is has been on Gonzaga head coach Mark Few's staff as an assistant coach since before the 2001-2002 season. In that time he proved to be Few's right hand man in recruiting and developing star players such as Domantas Sabonis, Kelly Olynyk, Rui Hachimua, Brandon Clarke, Zach Collins, Kyle Wiltjer, Austin Daye, Robert Sacre, Ronnie Turiaf, Adam Morrison, Jeremy Pargo and Elias Harris.

Lloyd has been the engineer to recruiting internationally for the Zags and it has been well publicized. Players like Sabonis, Olynyk and Hachimura are on that list. He was also instrumental in bringing in Przemek Karnowski; Kevin Pangos; JP Baptista and Killian Tillie.

On the staff, he was around for 19 West Coast Conference regular season titles and 15 WCC Tournament titles with Gonzaga. Lloyd and the Bulldogs made the NCAA Tournament every year he's been with the school.

Lloyd was the coach-in-waiting at Gonzaga in the event Mark Few retired or was no longer the head coach at the university.

His son, Liam, just finished playing his freshman season of basketball for Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona. The Lloyd family will now be less than two hours with the University of Arizona in Tuscon, Arizona.