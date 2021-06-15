Report: Spokane native Michael Chiesa will fight in UFC 265

ESPN's Brett Okamoto reports Chiesa will fight Vincente Luque on Aug. 7. Spokane native Julianna Pena will fight Amanda Nunes on the same card.

Chiesa won his first main event fight on in Jan. 2021 by unanimous decision against Neil Magny. He has won his last four fights.

He is currently ranked fifth in the welterweight division. Luque is ranked fourth.

Luque has won three fights in a row, including a first round submission victory against Tyron Woodley.

Chiesa's fight will be on the same card as Spokane native Julianna Pena. Pena will be fighting Amanda Nunes, who is the Women's Pound-for-Pound champion.