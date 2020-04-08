Report: Pac-12 commissioner responds to player group's demands on injustice and safety

Sports Illustrated reports commissioner Larry Scott said in the letter, “We are eager to hear more about your concerns and very happy to discuss,”

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott has sent a letter to the #WeAreUnited players' group demanding change on racial injustice and safety concerns with the coronavirus pandemic on Monday, according to Sports Illustrated.

Other demands included protecting all sports and economic freedom and equity. The group has previously stated if their demands aren't met, they won't play the season.

“We are eager to hear more about your concerns and very happy to discuss,” Scott wrote in response, according to Sports Illustrated. “I will come back to you in the coming days following discussion with our members and student-athlete leaders to schedule a call for this week to discuss the matters that you have raised.”

Scott also wrote that health was the number one priority going into this season. He cited that's why they told athletes who choose not to play will have their scholarship protected and will remain in good standing.

Scott also mentioned policies for medical care for athletes four years beyond eligibility, allowing former players to use the remainder of their scholarships to return to campus to complete degrees, against schools cancelling scholarships because of poor performance and requiring schools to have mental health services available to all athletes.

Scott wrote about modifications to transfer rules allowing players to play immediately and passage of legislation to allow players to profit from their name and likeness.

None of the Pac-12 schools are requiring athletes to sign a liability waiver to begin workouts according to Scott in the letter.

Scott also wrote about the Black Lives Matter movement. He said the conference is working on ways to combat racial injustice. He cited a newly-created lead of diversity and inclusion position at the Pac-12, the creation of a racial injustice advisory group that includes student-athletes and anti-race forums between athletes and coaches.