Report: NFL removing Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar from commissioner's exempt list

SEATTLE — Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar will be removed from the NFL commissioner's exempt list and can join the team on Sunday according to NFL.com writer Tom Pelissero.

This decision comes after Dunbar was not charged with felony counts of armed robbery on Friday for an incident in Florida back in May, when Dunbar attended a cookout with New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker.

A fight broke out at the cookout, and Baker allegedly pulled out a handgun, according to a warrant related to the case.

Dunbar had been suspected to be involved in the robbery, but Broward County prosecutors determined there was insufficient evidence to charge him.

The NFL could still punish Dunbar despite not being charged.