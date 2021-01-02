Report: Gonzaga will play Duke in 2021-2022 season

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported the Zags will take on the Blue Devils on Nov. 26, 2021.

SPOKANE, Wash — Gonzaga men's basketball will play Duke in the 2021-2022 season according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

The game will take place on Nov. 26, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

These two teams played in an epic game in Nov. of 2018 at a neutral site. Duke had three chances to tie or take the lead with just under a minute to go. The Bulldogs came up with defensive stops on all of them to secure the 89-87 win.

Rui Hachimura led the way with 20 points in that game.

The two teams have met up three times all-time. Duke leads the series 2-1. The two losses for Gonzaga came in 2009 and 2015.

The Zags have stiff competition in the 2021-2022 non-conference schedule. Duke, Texas Tech, Arizona, Washington, at Texas are on it. They are also scheduled to be in the Empire Classic, which will have Louisville, Oklahoma State and Providence in it.