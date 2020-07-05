SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga men's basketball will take on Tennessee in what what will likely be a top 25 contest on December 8, 2020 according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

The game will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City and will be a part of the Jimmy V Classic.

Gonzaga is going into next season as possibly the top ranked team in the country with high expectations.

The Bulldogs played the Volunteers just two seasons ago on a neutral site.in Phoenix at the Air Force Reserve Jerry Colangelo Classic. They lost in a close one 76-73. Former Gonzaga forward Brandon Clarke had one of the greatest highlights of the year in that contest.

