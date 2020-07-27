Report: Former WSU forward Aron Baynes has recovered from coronavirus

Baynes struggled with the virus for over a month. According to Stadium, he is healthy and will travel to Orlando for the NBA restart.

PHOENIX — Former Washington State basketball forward Aron Baynes has recovered from his month-plus long battle with coronavirus, according to Stadium.

Bayneswill now travel to Orlando to join the Phoenix Suns for the NBA restart after testing negative twice for the virus.

The center told Stadium last week that the virus had him mostly in bed for several days in a row at its worst. He slept a lot and often times didn't feel well. He said on July 22 he began working out again, while he still had the virus.

Baynes was averaging 11.5 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game before the NBA season was suspended.

He played four seasons at Washington State. In his senior season he averaged 12.7 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game before going pro.