Report: Emails between Pac-12 commissioner and #WeAreUniuted show huge divide after first meeting

The players' letter includes a paragraph about WSU football players Kassidy Woods and Dallas Hobbs who were allegedly "dismissed" from WSU's football team.

ESPN obtained email letters sent between Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott and players of the #WeAreUnited Movement that show the two sides aren't on the same page after a meeting on Thursday.

The meeting was about the list of demands the players' group sent to the conference regarding safety during the coronavirus pandemic, racial injustice and compensation.

"We were all left disappointed and deeply concerned that you are not taking this matter seriously," the eighteen players who signed the letter said, including Washington State defensive lineman Dallas Hobbs.

The two parties primarily discussed safety during the pandemic according to ESPN.

In the letter the players sent, they noted Scott said daily or regular testing wouldn't be feasible and "impossible" to mandate.

Scott, who sent a latter to the players first according to ESPN, said the conference will work with the Pac-12 medical advisory committee regarding questions the players had and would get back to them "in the very near future".

In their letter, players also claimed the conference won't allow them to have legal representation in these meetings.

According to ESPN, no future meeting has been set, but one is expected to happen next week.

The players addressed the situation between Washington State football, Kassidy Woods and Dallas Hobbs as well. Woods believes he has been cut from the team for being a part of #WeAreUnited.

He told KREM 2 that Hobbs believes he was also cut from the team for being part of the group. Both players were removed from the team group text. Woods said his locker was cleaned out.

In the letter, the players expressed they felt this was "unlawful retaliation against Pac-12 college athletes expressing their first amendment rights".

The group claims they raised their concerns about this in the meeting and the Pac-12 said they would not "intervene in this matter."

Washington State football Sports Information Director Bill Stevens has told KREM it is false that the two players have been dismissed from the team.