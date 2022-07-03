Registration for Spokane's Hoopfest tournament opens March 7

This year, the world's largest three-on-three basketball tournament will be held on June 25 and 26.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The world's largest three-on-three basketball tournament is back in Spokane, and it opened registration Monday after missing the previous two years.

Spokane Hoopfest Association Executive Director Riley Stockton said in a statement that Hoopfest is an integral part of Spokane and it will be taking place from June 25 to 26 for the 32nd year.

"Our team has been working so hard and have received incredible support from the city of Spokane and our sponsors," Stockton said.

According to the Spokane Hoopfest website, the tournament has been planned since September 2021 with the expectation that it is very unlikely that the event will get canceled due to COVID or some other unforeseen situation.

"Although highly unlikely this year, Spokane Hoopfest has also created a new Event Refund Policy to help ease people’s mind as they return," Stockton said.

As stated in the Hoopfest website event refund policy, if the event gets canceled, participant teams would have the following options:

Donate their team fee. Request a team fee refund if Hoopfest is canceled as follows:

Prior to May 1, 2022, teams would get a 100% refund.

From May 1 to May 31, 2022, teams would get an 85% refund.

During June, teams would get a 75% refund.

After June 2022, if Hoopfest is postponed, teams would get a 75% minimum refund.

According to the Hoopfest cancellation refund policy, while there are no guarantees, Hoopfest will make every attempt to find donors and sponsors to provide additional funding to enable Hoopfest to offer 100% team refunds. The tournament did this in 2020 and 2021 after it got canceled due to COVID.

Hoopfest will give players shirts for the teams that have made fee donations.

According to the policy, no refunds will be paid for cancellations that may occur during Hoopfest Weekend due to weather conditions, air quality, or any other disruptive situation. Those days account from Friday to Sunday.