Red Wings top Kraken 4-3 in shootout for 4th straight win

Seattle win streak stopped at two games

DETROIT (AP) — Adam Erne scored the decisive goal in a shootout and the Detroit Red Wings won their fourth straight game by beating the Seattle Kraken 4-3. Detroit won the shootout 2-1, with Dylan Larkin also converting.

Robby Fabbri, Vladislav Namestnikov and Lucas Raymond scored in regulation for the Red Wings. Ryan Donato had two goals and Vince Dunn scored the other for the Kraken.