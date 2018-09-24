Welcome to Sunday, AKA Red Light, Greene Light day.

In case you missed it last week, during sports on Sundays I'll be taking a look back at the college football weekend that was, and highlights both the good-- and bad-- from our local college football teams.

GREENE LIGHT

THE MINSHEW-WINSTON CONNECTION

Last week we started off talking about Gardner Minshew and how well he played, and he played pretty good this week against USC, but let's focus on one of his receivers.

On just six catches, Easop Winston had 143 yards against USC, averaging 23.8 yards per catch. He also tallied two touchdowns. Over 40% of Gardner Minshew's 344 yards against USC came from Winston's catches. Winston was clutch on the team's final touchdown drive, not only catching the team's touchdown, but also having a 59 yard catch during the drive as well.

It's obvious that Easop and Gardner have a connection.

"He's wonderful when it comes to extending plays," said Winston of Minshew. "I had a route on the backside and hedidn't come to me right away. I always want the ball in my hands honestly, so I try to do whatever I can to get the ball when he's scrambling and luckily I was able to get over there. I was uncovered and he found me for a nice play."

"Yeah he's a great player. Smart player," said Minshew of Winston. "Plays really hard, and I was glad to see him have a good night."

FOURTH DOWN TRIUMPHS

We talked last week a bit about WSU's third down conversion rate and their issues there. They got a bit better this week, going 7-of-16 on third down. The most third downs they'd converted in a game before Friday was four.

But where they really shined this week on fourth down. The team went 3-of-3 on fourth against USC. Two of those three fourth down conversions came on WSU's first touchdown drive of the game and the final one came on the team's final touchdown drive on the game. It's good to see the team converting on do-or-die situations.

RUNNING CAL POLY OUT OF ROOS

Normally when we're talking about Eastern's offense, we're talking about passing. However, Saturday's 70-17 win over Cal Poly featured a running game that absolutely came alive.

Eastern rushed for 441 yards, which is the second-most rushing yards in a single game in program history. The Eag's 657 yards of offense were the ninth-best in Eastern history.

Antoine Custer returned to the field after a hamstring injury that held him out for the first three games and showed the Eags what they had been missing. On just eight carries he had 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Sam McPherson also had a great day, also tallying eight carries. He totaled 84 yards on the ground and and two touchdowns.

Aaron Best had extremely high praise for his running back core after the game.

"You know I would argue with anyone in this room or this league that the top four backs we have in Antoine Custer, Sam McPherson, Tamarick Pierce, and Dennis Merritt, I'll rival those four guys against anyone in this league. Everyone one of those guys makes the guys in front of them better. It's not an offensive line that makes the tailback better, it's the tailback that makes the offensive line better. It took me about five years of my career to figure that out in the early 2000's. It doesn't matter what you have in front, it matters what you have behind."

RED LIGHT

PENALTY-PALOOZA

There's been a lot of talk about WSU's final drive in their loss to USC, but let's talk about how it started: an illegal formation penalty.

The Cougs totaled 11 penalties for 118 yards against USC. That is.. not good. Not good at all.

This is becoming a really big problem for the Cougs. They are tied for 12th in country for most penalties per game, averaging nine. No doubt less penalties could've changed the outcome of a game decided by three points.

WEBSTER'S WOES

Last week during Eastern's game against WSU their leading receiver Nsimba Webster went out with an ankle injury.

This week Webster played in the second quarter of their game against Cal Poly. He caught two passes and then was on the sideline in clothes for the second half.

Aaron Best said that the they were not trying to rest Nsimba, but rather that it was an athletic trainer call.

"We're better with Nsimba, but we can't wait for Nsimba in the same breath. Our medical staff felt it was best that we keep him out to give us a better shot as we go forward. By no means did the score indicate that he was going to take the pads off."

IDAHO'S SPECIAL TEAMS AIN'T SPECIAL

Straight up it was a rough day yesterday for Idaho.

The Vandals trailed 44-7 entering the fourth quarter to UC Davis before falling 44-21.

What's funny is looking at the stats there's nothing that particularly stands out, but the team did continue their issues on special teams.

In the second quarter, Max O'Rourke's punt was blocked in the end zone. That made the score 21-0 UC Davis. This is Idaho's third touchdown given up on special teams over the three games they've played this season.

