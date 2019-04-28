CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington football had its annual Red and White spring game on Saturday.

The Red team came out on top of the White team 17-14.

Wide receiver Jayson Williams was named the winner of the 2019 Golden Eagles Award winner, which is given to the most valuable player of the game. He had four catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

One of his scores came on an 11-yard strike from quarterback Gunner Talkington. The second one was a 15-yard reception thrown to him by quarterback Mike Taras.

Quarterback Eric Barrire went 12-19 for 157 yards, a touchdown and an interception.