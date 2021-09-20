Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test now required at all sporting events at Gonzaga

This policy will begin at Gonzaga's women's soccer game on September 25th against University of Nebraska-Omaha.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga athletics are now requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COIVD-19 test within 72 hours at all sporting events.

This will apply to both indoor and outdoor events.

The university released a statement about the mandate saying it is in accordance with federal, state, and local guidelines. It will also provide a safe environment for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and spectators.

Here is the complete list of the updated guidelines.