Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required for Gonzaga sporting events

This policy will begin at the Gonzaga's women's soccer game on Sept. 25 against University of Nebraska-Omaha.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga athletics are now requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COIVD-19 test within 72 hours at all sporting events.

This will apply to both indoor and outdoor events.

This policy will begin at Gonzaga's women's soccer game on Sept. 25 against University of Nebraska-Omaha.

The university released a statement about the mandate, saying it is in accordance with federal, state and local guidelines. It will also provide a safe environment for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and spectators.

Here is the complete list of the updated guidelines: