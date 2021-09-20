Proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required for Gonzaga sporting events

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga athletics are now requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COIVD-19 test within 72 hours at all sporting events.
This will apply to both indoor and outdoor events.
This policy will begin at Gonzaga's women's soccer game on Sept. 25 against University of Nebraska-Omaha.
The university released a statement about the mandate, saying it is in accordance with federal, state and local guidelines. It will also provide a safe environment for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and spectators.
Here is the complete list of the updated guidelines:
- Fans ages 12 and older are required to provide proof of vaccination, including a CDC-issued Vaccination Record Card (or photo of the card) to enter ticketed athletic events.
- Fans ages 12 and older who cannot provide proof of vaccination may present proof of negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours instead.
- Fans ages 11 and under do not need to provide proof of negative COVID-19 test.
- Fans over the age of 5, regardless of vaccination status, must wear face mask coverings over their nose and mouth while inside the venue. Masks may be adjusted while actively eating or drinking.
- Gonzaga University students, faculty and staff can show their valid University ID as proof of compliance with the University’s COVID-19 campus vaccination policy.
- This policy will be evaluated as federal, state, and local guidance is revised.