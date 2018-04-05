The 42nd annual Lilac Bloomsday Run is underway on Sunday and we have another exciting field of competitors coming to Spokane for the 12K trek.

The biggest star racing is Paralympic medalist and 2015 champion Tatyana McFadden. McFadden is one of the best wheelchair racers in the world and she is hoping to beat her course record time of 30:42. She's a four-time Grand Slam winner meaning she has won in the Boston Marathon, New York Marathon, Chicago Marathon and London Marathon. The 28-year-old should be the only predictable winner entering Sunday.

"She has been as dominant in the sport of wheelchair racing as any athlete you can think of in any other sport, like Lebron James (in basketball) for example," race director Don Kardong said. "She's at that level in wheelchair racing."

We are always used to seeing Tekoa native Susannah Scaroni in the field as she won her 4th Bloomsday title last season, but she will not compete in 2018.

In the men's wheelchair race, defending champion Josh George will not compete this year, but Daniel Romanchuk, the man who finished behind George, will be back. The, now, 19-year-old nearly knocked off George in 2017 as the two finished one second apart. Romanchuk is a 2016 Paralympian and will have stiff competition with former champs Krige Shabort and James Senbeta on the course.

In the women's elite division, Bloomsday welcomes back Buze Diriba, Mamitu Daska and Karolina Nadolska who finished first, second and third, respectively. Diriba and Daska were just two seconds apart in 2017 and you'd figure it's anyone's race in 2018. We will also have a close eye on three-time Olympian Diane Nukuri. She is competing in her third Bloomsday race (first since 2012) and hopes to break the 16-year drought for U.S. runners.

"I'm just really happy to be here. I know I'm facing the top-seeded women and I know them really well. I know their style," Nuruki said. "I would love to win on Sunday. It will not be easy."

As for the men's elite division, this was the big surprise in 2017 as Gabriel Geay shocked everyone with his Bloomsday victory. Geay flew into Spokane Saturday night and raced the following morning without having any knowledge of the course. Him and Jemal Yimer are two up-and-comer's racing at just 21 years old and look to make another splash in 2018. Eight of the top-10 racers from a year ago are back.

© 2018 KREM