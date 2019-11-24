SPOKANE, Wash. — Filip Petrusev scored 15 points, Killian Tillie added 13, and No. 8 Gonzaga pounded Cal State Bakersfield 77-49 on Saturday.

Drew Timme had 11 and Admon Gilder and Joel Ayayi each added 10 for Gonzaga (6-0), which has won 26 straight regular season games, longest streak in the nation.

Justin Elder-Davis scored 11 points for Cal State Bakersfield (2-4), which has never beaten a ranked opponent. The Roadrunners were undone by 40% shooting and 27 turnovers.

Gonzaga shot just 44.9%, but made 25 of 39 free throws and committed just 10 turnovers.

The Roadrunners scored the first basket of the game. Gonzaga replied by scoring the next 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers from Tillie.

Gonzaga led 21-10 midway through the first, by which time the Roadrunners had already committed 10 turnovers.

Tillie’s third 3-pointer lifted Gonzaga to a 30-17 lead.

Gonzaga led 39-21 at halftime, thanks to 52% shooting, plus 13 of 22 free throws.

Cal State Bakersfield was hurt by 32% shooting and 15 turnovers in the first half. They shot just three free throws in the first half, making two.

Two free throws and two baskets by Timme ignited a 16-2 run that lifted Gonzaga to a 61-31 lead midway through the second. The Roadrunners could not overcome that margin.

BIG PICTURE

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs have won all three previous meetings with Cal State Bakersfield. The Bulldogs have won 27 consecutive home games, second-longest streak in the nation. They have the highest winning percentage in the nation since the 2010-11 season, at .844 (244-45).

UP NEXT

Gonzaga travels to the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas, where they face Southern Mississippi in the first round on Wednesday. Coach Mark Few has a 36-9 record in Thanksgiving week tournaments.

