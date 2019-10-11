SPOKANE, Wash. — Filip Petrusev scored a career-high 25 points on 9-for-10 shooting as No. 8 Gonzaga beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 110-60 on Saturday night.



Admon Gilder scored 15 points, while Ryan Woolridge added 14 points and nine assists for Gonzaga (2-0). Drew Timme scored 15 points, Anton Watson 12 and Corey Kispert 10 for the Bulldogs.



Shaun Doss scored 15 points to lead the Golden Lions (0-2), who were hurt by 41% shooting. Gonzaga shot 62.5%.



Petrusev added six rebounds and two blocked shots as the Golden Lions had no answer for the 6-foot-11 sophomore.



Robert Boyd's 3-pointer lifted Arkansas-Pine Bluff to its only lead at 10-9.



With the score tied at 14, Gonzaga hit three straight 3-pointers - two by Woolridge - to ignite a 17-2 run for a 31-16 lead. The Golden Lions were scoreless for more than four minutes.



Gilder's long 3-pointer capped an 11-4 Gonzaga run that lifted the Bulldogs to a 46-22 lead with just over five minutes left in the first half.



Doss sank a 3-pointer and a field goal as the Golden Lions cut Gonzaga's lead to 46-29.



But the Zags scored 10 of the final 11 points to take a 56-30 lead at halftime, behind 58.6% shooting.



The Golden Lions shot just 43.5% from the field and committed 12 turnovers in the first half.



Petrusev scored eight points as Gonzaga built a 69-37 lead early in the second half. Petrusev scored six more points as the lead expanded to 81-39.



BIG PICTURE



Gonzaga: The Bulldogs have won 24 consecutive home games. They are 15-0 all-time against teams from the SWAC. The Zags and Wofford were the only teams without a conference loss last season. Gonzaga's average of 33 wins per season since 2014-15 leads the nation.



UP NEXT



Gonzaga hosts North Dakota on Tuesday.