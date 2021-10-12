Spokane native Julianna Peña's fight against Amanda Nunes happening Saturday

The fight between the two was postponed in July after the two-division MMA champion Amanda Nunes tested positive for COVID-19.

LAS VEGAS — The long anticipated fight between Spokane native Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes will happen Saturday.

Peña's title fight against Amanda Nunes will happen at UFC 269 on Saturday, Dec. 11.

The UFC 265 fight was originally scheduled for Aug. 7 in Houston. This would have been the third time Peña challenged Nunes to fight only for it to be rescheduled or Nunes went a different route.

The duo was supposed to fight for the bantamweight title on Aug. 7 in Houston, but Nunes tested positive for COVID-19 which delayed the fight. UFC 269 does not currently have a set location or venue for the fight between 32-year-old Peña and 33-year-old Nunes.

"It would mean the world to me," Peña told KREM back in July about the potential of winning a UFC title. "I think it would probably be my biggest crowning achievement. It would just give me so much pride. I would love nothing more to bring that belt back to Spokane and put it above my head and be like, ‘Spokane on the map.’ This is what I’ve been working for. If anybody doesn’t know where or what Spokane is, they will know after that."