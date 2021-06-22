Participants excited for Ironman despite anticipated scorching temperatures

Temperatures are expected to be in the triple digit Fahrenheit range. Participants still have their eyes on finishing within the 17 hour limit to become an Ironman.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — This Sunday could be the hottest Coeur d'Alene Ironman to date.

As the full Ironman returns for the first time since 2017, temperatures are expected in the triple digit Fahrenheit range. That's quite the welcome back, but some participants are ready to go regardless.

"I'm looking forward to it," participant Brett Schuememann said. "That's why the athletes are out here, to push themselves and find out more about ourselves to push the limits. I'm really excited to see what I got."

The current hottest Ironman came in 2015 when the temperature was as high as 99 degrees Fahrenheit. A racer who took part in that full Ironman is ready to go despite it even hotter temperatures.

"2015 was really hot, so that was definitely a suffer-fest for everybody," Kim Bergstrom did. When you crossed the finish line, you had bragging rights to finish the hottest ever Ironman ever."

They both hope to finish within the 17 hour limit, completing each stage of the triathlon in time as well. The course requires the racers swim for 2.4 miles, bike for 112 miles and run 26.2 miles, which is the distance of a marathon.

Over 3,000 participants will start the race, which will make it the most participants in Coeur d'Alene Ironman history. It will also be the largest event held in CDA since the pandemic began.

Out of the over 3,000 participants, 150 athletes will qualify for the Ironman World Championships in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.