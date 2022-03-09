Pac-12 Basketball Tournament: How to watch today’s games

The Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament tips off on Wednesday with four games in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS — The Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament gets started on Wednesday in Las Vegas. Teams will play at T-Mobile Arena.

Arizona, UCLA, and USC are all considered locks to make the NCAA Tournament. Any other team in the Pac-12 that wants to play in March Madness will need to make a deep run in the tournament, or more likely, win the whole thing.

Wednesday brings the first round of the tournament, with four games scheduled. Here’s a look at the matchups, times (PST), and how to watch the games.

#9 Stanford vs #8 Arizona State University

Stanford (15-15) takes on Arizona State (14-16) in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament. The game starts at 12:00 p.m. It will air live on the Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Arizona, and Pac-12 Bay Area. The game will also stream live on Pac-12.com/live for eligible subscribers.

The winner of this game will face #1 Arizona (28-3) on Thursday.

#12 Oregon State vs #5 Oregon

Oregon State (3-27) takes on Oregon (18-13) in the second game of the day at the Pac-12 Tournament. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. It will air live on the Pac-12 Network and Pac-12 Oregon. The game will also stream live on Pac-12.com/live for eligible subscribers.

The winner of this game will face #4 Colorado (20-10) on Thursday.

#10 Cal vs #7 Washington State University

Cal (12-19) takes on Washington State (18-13) in an evening matchup at the Pac-12 Tournament. The game tips off at 6:00 p.m. It will air live on the Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Bay Area, and Pac-12 Washington. The game will also stream live on Pac-12.com/live for eligible subscribers.

The winner of this game will face #2 UCLA (23-6) on Thursday.

#11 Utah vs #6 University of Washington

Utah (11-19) takes on Washington (16-14) in the final game on the first day of the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament. The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. It will air live on the Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Mountain, and Pac-12 Washington. The game will also stream live on Pac-12.com/live for eligible subscribers.

The winner of this game will face #3 USC (25-6) on Thursday.