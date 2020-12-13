Pac-12 announces UW and USC will play in conference championship game

Whether the Huskies will be able to play is the question as coronavirus cases forced the team to pause activities.

The Pac-12 Conference announced on Saturday that Washington and USC will represent their divisions in the conference championship game on Dec. 18.

Washington has clinched the Pac-12 North title for the third time in the past five seasons after finishing with the highest winning percentage in the division.

The title game will take place at USC's stadium in Los Angeles.

The question becomes if the Huskies will even be able to play that game. The team's game was canceled this Saturday against Oregon after the Huskies didn't have enough scholarship players due to positive coronavirus cases and other players in isolation due to contact tracing.