Spokane County unveils updates at 2 aquatic parks

The aquatic centers open to the public on Monday, June 28.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Parks, Recreation, and Golf unveiled updated projects at Bidwell Park and Prairie View Community Park in Spokane Friday.

The Bidwell Park project added two baseball/softball fields with room for soccer, four sand volleyball courts with lights, two pickleball courts, a full-size basketball court, two picnic shelters, traditional playground, nature playground, over one mile of paved walking trails, over one 150 new trees, two new park restroom buildings, and much more.

The total budget for the project is $7,952,646.

The project also included significant improvements to the adjacent Northside Family Aquatic Facility, including a heated splash pad, massively increased deck space, new shade umbrellas, and 2 towering waterslides.

Spokane County’s other aquatic site, The Southside Family Aquatic Facility, has also had a face lift since 2019 and now features two additional large water slides. The two new slides are open-flume. Patrons only need to be 44” tall to enjoy the new slides, but the original slide does require that riders reach 48” tall before riding.

In the first few days of public swim, from June 28 – July 1, entry will be by reservation only and be capped at 150 guests per session at each facility. Public sessions will take place 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.