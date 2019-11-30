SANDPOINT, Idaho — No snow? No problem, for Schweitzer Mountain.

Mother Nature hasn't been forthcoming with snow this year, so the ski resort decided to take matters into their own hands. They made their own.

The resort has a system of eleven snow guns that they can lay out on the mountain to produce enough snow to ski on.

However, the process isn't easy.

"The temperatures have to be right, the humidity has to be right, the winds have to be right," said Schweitzer Mountain Resort Spokesperson Dig Chrismer. "We've been lucky this past week that we can start making snow."

The snow guns allowed the resort to open their midway run on Black Friday.

"It's a limited skiing experience, we're aware of that, but we know that everybody's chomping at the bit to get this season started," Chrismer said.

Tickets will be $45 until the resort starts opening more runs.

"This is a great chance to get your ski and snowboard legs back in action," Chrismer said.

