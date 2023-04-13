x
Go bananas, literally: Idaho Fish & Game stocks lake with banana trout for the first time

The yellow fish is actually just a rainbow trout with less melanin.

LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) has stocked Mann Lake in Lewiston with an a-peeling kind of rainbow trout. The banana trout, also known as a yellow trout or palomino trout, is produced in the commercial fishing industry and is known for it's bright coloring.

Credit: IDFG

IDFG stocked the lake with around 5,400 fish in early April. KTVB spoke with a representative who said that the fish do not harm the ecosystem of the lake, and also said the department put out a press release because it's the first time the lake has been stocked with the trout.

"Like albinos, the fish, known as "yellow" or "banana" trout are rainbow trout with a lack of melanin pigment that gives them a light-yellow color. They don't have red eyes, however, and aren't true albinos," the release stated.

Credit: IDFG

Banana trout are edible. IDFG said that it will also be stocking the more-traditionally colored rainbow trout throughout the summer 

For more information about fish stocking throughout the state go to idfg.idaho.gov.

