50,000 rainbow trout to be stocked in southwest Idaho waters

The trout were originally destined for Idaho restaurants but because of the COVID pandemic will put in fishing waters.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game says thousands of donated trout on their way to fishing waters in southwest Idaho.



The trout were originally destined for dinner plates in restaurants but because of the pandemic forced the closure of many restaurants across the country and in Idaho, they will instead be someone's dinner catch.

Blind Canyon Aqua Ranch near Wendell has donated more than 50,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout, all of which will be stocked in public waters across southern Idaho.

"We're indebted to Blind Canyon Aqua Ranch for their thoughtful donation of these fish that can be enjoyed by Idaho's fishing community," Fish and Game Regional Fisheries Manager John Cassinelli said.

In the Southwest Region, some of the donated trout were stocked in Middleton's Duff Lane Pond (100 fish), and Star Pond West in the community of Star (800 fish) on March 11th.

Additional stocking will occur the week of March 14th at these locations:

Crane Falls Reservoir 1,500 fish

Dick Knox Ponds (Emmett) 1,500 fish

Rotary Pond (Caldwell) 800 fish

Sawyers Pond (Emmett) 800 fish

With spring just around the corner, now is time for anglers to drop a line in the water. Fish and Game reminds anglers that a resident fishing license costs a bit more than $30 and is good for all of 2021. A junior license (ages 14-17) costs only $16. Children 13 and under fish for free in Idaho.