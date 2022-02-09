No. 24 Oregon women hold Washington State to 30 points

The Ducks have now won eight straight in the series.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Endyia Rogers scored 17 points, Te-Hina Paopao added 14 and No. 24 Oregon rolled past Washington State 83-30 for the largest margin of victory in the 90-game series.

Oregon’s previous best against Washington State was a 46-point victory in the 1986-87 season.

Oregon scored 21 of the opening 23 points of the game before Washington State made its first field goal — after 13 straight misses — with 2:11 remaining in the first quarter.

The Ducks led 23-6 entering the second quarter, behind 10 points from Rogers, and 40-17 at halftime.