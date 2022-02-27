Oregon State hosts Washington State after Flowers' 30-point outing

Washington State takes on the Oregon State Beavers after Michael Flowers scored 30 points in Washington State's 78-70 loss to the Washington Huskies.

Washington State Cougars (15-12, 8-9 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (3-23, 1-16 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

The Beavers are 3-12 in home games. Oregon State is fourth in the Pac-12 with 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Abdul Alatishe averaging 7.9.

The Cougars are 8-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State is seventh in the Pac-12 shooting 33.3% from deep. Andrej Jakimovski leads the Cougars shooting 41.2% from 3-point range.

The Beavers and Cougars square off Monday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarod Lucas is scoring 13.2 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Beavers. Maurice Calloo is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Flowers averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Tyrell Roberts is shooting 34.2% and averaging 6.7 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 0-10, averaging 72.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.8 points per game.