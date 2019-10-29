Gardner Minshew has been the NFL's biggest surprise this season.

The former Washington State quarterback has won over the country with his level of play and personality. But in the coming weeks, he could be benched.

It can be easy to forget the Mississippi Mustache only got a chance to play this season because Jacksonville Jaguars starter Nick Foles went down with a broken collarbone. Foles is expected to return to by November 17th, which is week 11, when the Jags take on the Indianapolis Colts.

So who will be the starter when Foles returns?

REASONS TO KEEP MINSHEW THE STARTER

His touchdown to interception ratio is really, really good.

If you compare it to other NFL quarterbacks, his 13 touchdowns to two interceptions is comparable to the likes of Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers.

Those are elite quarterbacks.

Another reason Minshew has been good is that he has impressive mobility. It's something he is better than Foles at. There have been so many times he has turned something into nothing because he evaded sacks as if Houdini were doing magic.

Also, Minshew is clutch.

Against the Houston Texans, Minshew had a drive where he brought the Jags down the field for a chance to win. Bad play calling from coaches stopped him from doing so.

He led the team back against the Denver Broncos for a win.

He came up with a touchdown against the Bengals that gave the Jaguars some big second half momentum, even if he did have some help from his receivers.

The clutch gene is something that can't be taught, and Minshew has it.

THE REASONS NOT TO START MINSHEW

Minshew has really struggled in some games this season.

In the reasons to start him, it was mentioned he brought his team back against those teams. However, in those games, he wasn't anything special up until those key moments.

Every team Minshew has played against this season allows at least 315 yards per game passing. Yet, he has only topped 300 yards once this season.

He has played eight games. In four of those, he has passed for 215 yards or less. That is not a pretty statistic for an NFL quarterback.

He lacks consistency and often times relies heavily on his defense to keep him in games.

He has also fumbled the ball nine times. He has lost five.

THE REASONS FOR NICK FOLES

In games Foles played last year and in what little he has played in this season, he has a far better quarterback rating than Minshew.

He also signed a four year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars prior to this season.

It's hard to believe the franchise isn't going to stick him back in as the starter for that reason alone. That is unless they are open to trading him if they feel comfortable with Minshew.

Also, Foles won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2017 NFL season. That experience is so valuable.

THE VERDICT

Foles is a good, proven quarterback who will likely be the starter in week 11 barring any setbacks.

Simply put, he gives the Jaguars a better chance to win considering his pedigree and Minshew's faults.

The argument is Minshew is just a rookie, and yes these growing pains are going to happen. He has been really good serving as a backup, there is no doubt about that.

However, with the Jaguars defense and a Super Bowl winning quarterback at the helm, one would think the franchise thinks they are primed for a title run of their own.

Minshew Mania has been a lot of fun and it has provided some really fun moments. That being said, this Sunday might be the last time we see the Mississippi Mustache as the starting quarterback for the time being.

The Jaguars take on the Houston Texans this weekend in London. That game will air on NFL Network at 6:30 a.m.

