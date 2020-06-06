Players during the national anthem at NFL games is back in the spotlight due to some recent comments made by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

‪He said he doesn’t support kneeling because nobody should disrespect the flag.‬ He's since apologized twice as a lot of people called those comments tone-deaf because there have been worldwide protests taking place after the death of George Floyd.‬

NFL commissioner Roger Gooddell said on Friday in a statement that the NFL was wrong for not letting players peacefully protest in the past.

In my opinion, Goodell is right. Players should be able to kneel during the national anthem because they're fighting for their basic human rights.

I think we can all agree the flag stands for freedom and justice for all. ‪Freedom and justice for all are words from our pledge of allegiance.‬

‪Black people want justice. They want equality. They haven’t gotten it.‬

‪Those are facts.‬

‪Who are we to say players can’t peacefully protest to a flag that’s supposed to represent so much more?‬

‪Especially if their intent is to not disrespect military members, but simply protesting inequality.‬

‪Where is the disrespect in speaking up for your basic human rights?‬

‪“Racism is what disrespects the flag."

That's a quote I saw from Tony Grossi, an NFL analyst that covers the Cleveland Browns. That's the truth.

America is so quick to tell players how to use their freedom of speech, but not quick enough to speak up for the message they’re trying to relay.

America demands players stand up for the national anthem, but not enough people even stand up for their basic human rights and what the flag is supposed to represent.

‪We should all try to understand more. Perspective is vital here.‬

Even someone like me, who deals with racism, doesn't have to fear for my life when I walk out of my house because of the color of my skin

‪Put yourself in their shoes. If you were treated not equally for the color of your skin, wouldn't you want to protest through your platform?‬

These players shouldn't be criticized for their peaceful protest. They should be adored. They're fighting for what the flag is supposed to stand for, which is liberty and justice for all.

