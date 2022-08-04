Opening night at Avista Stadium draws 4,000 fans for the Spokane Indians

For the first time since 1982, the Indians held a regular season game in April.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Baseball is back at Avista stadium. The Spokane Indians held opening night on Friday and despite the windy conditions, fans were still plenty happy to be at the game.

"It's great to see the crowds buzzing before the gates open. Just seeing that general buzz of a new season. So, it's just a really good feeling that spring is here and baseball is back," said an Indians fan.

It was a day for the record books, as it was the first game played by the Indians in Spokane in the month of April since 1982. This is a result of the minor league team previously being in short-season ball. Now, under the Rockies as the teams high-A affiliate, the season will run from April to September.

America's pastime is back along with everything that comes with it.

"You know, you hear the national anthem, you see everybody stand, you hear that bat, the ball comes off the bat and everybody's up. It's like, chills," said fan Tom Sherry.

Game one holding a special place for the players as well.

"Just reminds you how fun the game is and, you know, kind of makes you think back to when you were in the stands watching it. So, it's definitely cool to be on this side of the field," said the Rockies top prospect and Indians outfielder Zac Veen.

"just excited! I mean, it's been a long off-season and I'm just tired of practicing. I'm ready to get going and start playing real games you know," said the Rockies second ranked prospect and Indians catcher Drew Romo.

With baseball comes summer, a new season full of hope and time with friends and family.

"Well, you know, it's not always about baseball. Family, apple pie, Chevrolet, the whole thing," said fan Charlie Givas.