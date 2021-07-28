x
Tokyo Games tennis matches move to later time amid extreme heat

Several players struggled with heatstroke on Wednesday.

Tennis matches in Tokyo will have later start times starting on Thursday in a move aimed at protecting players amid extreme heat and humidity.

The International Tennis Federation says matches will start at 3 p.m. Matches had been starting at 11 a.m.

Daniil Medvedev nearly fainted during his win over Fabio Fognini while Paula Badosa left the court in a wheelchair after retiring from her quarterfinal match against Marketa Vondrousova.

The temperature rose to 88 degrees Fahrenheit, but the heat index made it feel like 99 degrees Fahrenheit.

Credit: AP
Paula Badosa, of Spain, is helped off the court in a wheelchair after retiring due to illness during the quarterfinals of the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

