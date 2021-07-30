Tokyo Preview, July 31: Who will be the world's fastest woman?

Saturday brings finals in the women's 100-meters, the new mixed 4x400-meter relay and the final day of competition in the pool at the Tokyo Olympics.

It's time to close down the pool at the Tokyo Olympics as the final medals in swimming will be awarded. Across town, the first medals in some of the other major events will be awarded, including the first for a brand new mixed team relay.

Swimming

Finals will be held in the men's and women's 50-meter freestyle. That's followed by the first-ever medals in the men's 1,500-meters. And Tokyo Olympics swimming wraps up with the men's and women's 4x100-meter medley relays.

Track and field

On the track, the U.S. will be one of the favorites in the first 4x400-meter mixed relay. Two men and two women each go around the track once, but they can go in any order. One team could pick a man to run the anchor leg while another could pick a woman.

But it was a bumpy road to the final for the U.S. The team was disqualified for a bad exchange during a qualifying heat, only to be reinstated after filing a middle-of-the-night protest that got resolved early Saturday in Japan.

Also Saturday, the title of world's fastest woman will be decided in the final of the 100 meters.

Beach volleyball

The beach volleyball knockout round begins. The two men's and two women's teams from the United States have advanced out of the group stage.

BMX freestyle

Competitors have 60 seconds to show off their top tricks and skills in the finals of BMX freestyle, which is making its Olympic debut in Tokyo.