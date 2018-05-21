Olympic swimmer Ariana Kukors Smith is holding a press conference Monday to announce 'significant developments' in the sexual abuse allegations against her former coach, Sean Hutchison.

Kukors Smith first made public claims against Hutchison in February, alleging sexual abuse that spanned a decade. She stated he began "grooming" her at age 13 when Hutchison became her assistant swim coach at KING Aquatic Club in Federal Way. Kukors Smith described the alleged relationship in a detailed blog post called 'My Story,' which claims their interactions turned sexual when she was 16.

On Monday, Kukors Smith says she has new information to reveal and plans to make an announcement alongside her attorney and investigative team.

The two-time world champion is now retired from professional swimming. She attended Auburn Mountainview High School and the University of Washington. Kukors Smith held the world record in the 200-meter Individual Medley from July 2009 to August 2015.

Following the allegations made in February, Hutchison released the following statement:

"At no time did I ever abuse Ariana Kukors or do anything with her that was not consensual.

I absolutely deny having any sexual or romantic relationship with her before she was old enough to legally make those decisions for herself. Prior to that time, I did nothing to "groom" her.

After the 2012 Olympics we were in a committed relationship and Ariana lived at my residence in Seattle for more than a year. Her younger sister also lived with us for several months and her mother was a regular visitor to our home.

I deeply regret that she would make these wild allegations all these years later."

