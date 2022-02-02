Idaho athletes in the Winter Olympics: who and when to watch

Competition in and around Beijing gets underway on February 3.

BOISE, Idaho — In Idaho, bears hibernate during the winter, but the people certainly do not.

It's a phenomenon that's evident in the lift lines at many of the Gem State's ski areas, or the trailheads where people strap on snowshoes and make tracks for miles upon miles, or anywhere ice, snow and gravity combine for a thrill ride.

For most, it's a fun way to spend a weekend exploring and getting some exercise in Idaho's great outdoors, but sometimes it leads to much more.

Idaho has a storied history of athletes whose first "pizza and french-fry" turns on the bunny hill or wobbly steps on ice skates as a toddler -- or perhaps a decision later in life to switch from one sport to another -- have eventually taken them around the world and onto Olympic medal podiums.

The story continues this year, with several athletes who have called Idaho home at some point in their lives competing for Team USA in and around Beijing, China.

The Winter Olympics officially run Feb. 4 through Feb. 20 - Beijing time - but for those of us watching back home, in the Mountain or Pacific time zones, competition gets started on Feb. 3.

Here's a list of "Team Idaho" athletes, their hometowns or local affiliations, and when they're scheduled to compete. Schedules and the athletes' event assignments are subject to change:

Hilary Knight, Sun Valley - U.S. Women's Ice Hockey

Preliminary round games - also televised live on USA Network

Game 1: USA 5, Finland 2 on Thursday, Feb. 3. Knight had an assist and seven shots on goal. For video highlights click here.

Game 2: USA 5, ROC (Russian athletes) 0. On Saturday morning, Knight scored a goal in the second period, following an assist in the first period. Those contributions put her fourth all-time in U.S.Olympic points and second in assists. Video highlights

Game 3: USA vs Switzerland: Sunday, Feb. 6 - 6:10 a.m. MT. Recap story here.

Game 4: USA vs Canada | Monday, Feb. 7 - 9:10 p.m. MT

Elimination rounds

Quarterfinals: Thursday, Feb. 10-Saturday, Feb. 12 (time TBD)

Semifinals: Sunday, Feb. 13-Monday, Feb. 14 (time TBD)

Gold Medal Game: Wednesday, Feb. 16 - 9:10 p.m. MT

Andrew Blaser, Meridian - Skeleton

Training may start as early as Sunday, Feb. 6 at 9:25 p.m. MT.

Heats 1-2: Wednesday, Feb. 9 - 6:30 p.m. MT/8 p.m. MT

Finals: Friday, Feb. 11 - 5:20 a.m. MT/6:55 a.m. MT

Chase Josey, Hailey - men's snowboard halfpipe

Qualifying: Tuesday, Feb. 8 - 9:30 p.m. MT

Finals: Thursday, Feb. 10 - 6:30 p.m. MT

Caitlin Patterson, McCall - cross country skiing

Events TBA; was expected to race Saturday in the women's 15km skiathlon, but did not start.

Women's cross-country ski events are also scheduled for Feb. 8, 10, 12,16 and 20.

Scott Patterson, McCall - cross country skiing

30km classic/freestyle skiathlon: Sunday, Feb. 6 - placed 11th with a time of 1:20:10.0, about four minutes behind the gold medalist.

More events TBA; men's cross-country skiing is also on the Olympic schedule Feb. 8, 11, 13, 16 and 19.

Kevin Bolger, Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation - cross country skiing

Men's freestyle sprint: Tuesday, Feb. 8

Qualifying: 1:50 a.m.

Quarterfinals: 3:55 a.m.

Semifinals: 4:35 a.m.

Finals: 5 a.m.

