Rui Hachimura waves Japanese flag in Olympic Opening Ceremony

This will be Hachimura's first time participating in the Olympics.

TOKYO, Japan — Former Gonzaga star Rui Hachimura participated in the tradition of being a flag bearer in the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremonies.

Hachimura is representing Japan on this year's Olympic basketball team.

In a tweet by Gonzaga University, they celebrate this milestone for Hachimura with photos of him waving the Japanese flag and a caption that says, "An icon."

In addition to Hachimura, former Washington State University Cougar Aron Baynes will play for Australia and former Zag Ira Brown will play for Japan in the inaugural 3x3 tournament in the Olympics.

Former Gonzaga forwards Domantas Sabonis and Filip Petrusev had a chance to make it to Tokyo with Lithuania and Serbia respectively, but both of their teams lost in the final game needed to qualify.

Former Cougs Ike Iroegbu and Efe Abogidi didn't make the final 12 player roster for Nigeria's national team.