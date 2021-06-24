Four Inland Northwest athletes make Team USA Paralympic Track and Field squad

Several of our local athletes are in the running for Paralympic medals come August.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday was a momentous day for several Spokane-area athletes.

Tekoa's Susannah Scaroni, Liberty Lake's Hannah Dederick, Cheney's Isaiah Rigo, and EWU student Jaleen Roberts were all named to Team USA's Paralympic Track and Field team.

Dederick and Scaroni got shoutouts in Team USA's press release.

Dederick was mentioned as a newcomer who beat some of the best in the world over the three day trials to secure her spot. According the Parasport Spokane's Teresa Skinner, she is currently ranked second in the world in the 100 meter race and fourth in the 200 meter. Dedrick is an alum of Central Valley High School.

Scaroni was mentioned in Team USA's press release as being a well-known marathoner (Scaroni has won Bloomsday multiple times) and that she won both the 5000 meter and 1500 meter races at trials.

Jaleen Roberts is ranked #1 in the world in her classification of the long jump, per Skinner, and will compete in her first Paralympic Games. Roberts is a native of Kent, Washington.