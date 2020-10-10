Ol' Crimson lost in transit, coordinators find it just in time for College GameDay

The flag made its 247th straight appearance on the show on Saturday morning.

CLEMSON, S.C. — The preparations for Ol' Crimson to be waved for the 247th straight week on ESPN's College Gameday seemed good to go - until Friday morning that is.

Greg Trinkle, the second most experienced Ol' Crimson waver, was supposed to receive the flag from Heidi Robinson, who waved it last week. Ol' Crimson was travelling from Winston Salem, North Carolina over to Atlanta, Georgia.

According to coordinator CJ McCoy, it was scheduled to arrive on Wednesday to Trinkle's home. It did not. It didn't arrive on Thursday either.

At first, they thought it was just a delay. On Friday morning, those involved knew the flag was lost in transit.

Trinkle drove from Atlanta to a UPS distribution center nearby. Robinson drove from Winston Salem to the same place. These Coug fans were making sure they were going to find this flag and get it on College GameDay.

Meanwhile, other plans were being made just in case. One of them included getting the Bob Robertson flag, a tribute to the late Washington State University play-by-play broadcaster, which is at College GameDay analyst Lee Corso's house in Orlando, Florida.

However, that plan didn't work out either - there wasn't enough time to get the flag on a plane to Clemson, South Carolina in time for the game.

Just in time, Ol' Crimson was found in the UPS distributor warehouse in Georgia, all thanks to the efforts of Robinson and Trinkle.

Trinkle made the drive from there to Clemson, arriving late at night on Friday. On Saturday morning, Ol' Crimson made its 247th straight appearance on College GameDay.

It just goes to show you, these Coug fans will do anything to show off their school pride and keep that streak alive.