TACOMA, Wash. — Odessa High School's football team claimed back-to-back Washington 1B state championships by beating Naselle 80-26 on Saturday in Tacoma, Washington.

It's the first time the school has ever won two titles in two years.

Running back Marcus King set a 1B state championship record for most touchdowns by an individual with six.

The team has dominated every team they've played this season. The lowest margin of victory for the Tigers this season was 54 points.

"I've been dreaming about it since I was a kid to hopefully one day get to a championship," running back and linebacker Josh Clark said. "To win two in a row is pretty special."

His coach echoed how much this means to the community.

"We've had two previous ones, but never back-to-back," head coach Jeff Nelson said. "There is just a lot of pride in the community, the school and with our kids."





