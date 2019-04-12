ODESSA, Wash. — Odessa High School's football team has dominated everyone they've played this season.

"They don't let up," head coach Jeff Nelson said.

That's probably why Odessa wins by an average margin of 69 points. If that doesn't impress you, maybe the fact they've won two games by more than 80 points will.

"Truthfully, it's really fun," Nelson said. "The kids love it, and that's one of their goals. They want to outdo themselves from the time before and score more points."

The Tigers usually don't even play their starters long.

"We're taking them out in the first quarter," defensive coordinator Justin Ziebell said.

The team averages 77 points a game.

"It's a lot of fun, scoring touchdowns and watching our team grow," running back and middle linebacker Marcus King said.

Quarterback Camden Weber echoed those thoughts.

"It's just really rewarding to have it all pay off, the hard work coming out here having fun," he said.

Their first team defense has only allowed 12 points this season. That's an average of one point per game.

'It's kind of unheard of in eight-man football," Nelson said. "It's kind of a historic run."

The defense usually isn't too happy when they let up a score.

"We take a lot of pride in stopping teams and holding them to zero points," offensive and defensive lineman Jaden Hunt said.

It's hard to imagine this team loses the Washington's 1B state title game. If they win, they would go back-to-back. That's something Odessa has never done before.

"It would be pretty awesome to be the group of men that did it," Hunt said.

A win would make them the best team Odessa has had. There's no doubting that.

If you consider how they are winning though, this could very well be the best team to ever play 1B football in the state of Washington.

Odessa plays Naselle at noon on Saturday, Dec. 7 in Tacoma.



