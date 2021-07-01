Northern Quest partners with Gonzaga basketball player Drew Timme in NIL deal for student athletes

The Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal will allow student-athletes to be legally compensated for the growth of their own personal brand.

Northern Quest Resort and Casino signed a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with Gonzaga University basketball star Drew Timme.

The NIL deal allows student-athletes to profit off themselves, which means they can promote products, do meet-and-greets or sign autograph and make money off of personal businesses, like a podcast or a YouTube channel. Athletes can't use their school logos or trademarks to promote products or themselves in any way.

This is the first time a significant corporate NIL partnered with a Gonzaga athlete and one of the first groundbreaking NIL deals for any Native American Casino in Indian Country.

On July 1, 2021, the NCAA adopted a new policy suspending NIL rules for all incoming and current student-athletes. The policy revision paved the way for college athletes to capitalize on their own success following state laws.

“We’ve been big supporters of Gonzaga basketball for a long time,” Kalispel Tribal Economic Authority Chief Operating Officer Phil Haugen said. “And this is just another opportunity to deepen that relationship."

Haugen said that since the NCAA made changes to the NIL rules for college athletes this year, they have been exploring new ways to continue bringing two of the best brands in the Spokane market together in a new way.